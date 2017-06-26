Violence Is Rising in Congo - And the...

Violence Is Rising in Congo - And the United States and EU Can Stop It, if They Want To

If you want to figure out how many people could eventually die in the latest outbreak of violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, don't look at the actual number killed since last August, mostly by the Congolese army and its allies: nearly 4,000. Instead, consider the estimated 1.3 million people in the central Kasai region who are fleeing for their lives.

Chicago, IL

