UPDATE 1-Fighting kills more than 3,000 in Congo's Kasai region - Catholic church

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Congolese security forces and a militia fighting them have killed at least 3,383 people in the central Kasai region since October, the Catholic church said on Tuesday, in the most detailed report to date on the violence. Church officials, citing their own sources in the remote territory bordering Angola, said the army had destroyed 10 villages as it sought to stamp out an insurrection.

