UN rights chief calls for investigation into 'landscape of horror' in DR Congo's Kasai provinces

An aerial view of the town of Kananga in DRC's KasaA -Central province outside which the remains of the two experts were found. Photo: MONUSCO/Myriam Asmani 20 June 2017 – Detailing “harrowing reports” of killings, mutilation and entire villages destroyed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's restive Kasai provinces, the top United Nations human rights official today called on the UN Human Rights Council to establish an independent international investigation into the widespread rights violations and abuses there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.