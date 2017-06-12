UN Official Disappointed At EU's Call For Increase In Defence Spending
UNITED NATIONS, June 17 -- A United Nations aid official on Friday expressed his disappointment at the European Union 's plans to seek an increase in military spending instead of in humanitarian aid, China's Xinhua news agency reported. At a conference on EU security and defence in Prague on June 9, EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker urged the bloc, whose member states are spending an average of 1.3 per cent of GDP on defence, to lift its defence spending for its own sake.
