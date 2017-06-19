UN begins investigation of Congo atro...

UN begins investigation of Congo atrocities

GENEVA: The United Nations Human Rights Council opened an investigation on Friday into killings and other atrocities in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The 47-member Geneva forum adopted by consensus a resolution brought by African countries that also called on the government of President Joseph Kabila to cooperate with the team of international experts.

