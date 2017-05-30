Ugochukwu-Smooth C. Nzewi appointed Curator of African Art

The Cleveland Museum of Art has announced the appointment of Ugochukwu-Smooth C. Nzewi as Curator of African Art, following an international search. He will assume his responsibilities at the CMA on August 1, in charge of the museum's outstanding collection of works of art from sub-Saharan Africa, comprised of a diverse selection of masks and figurative sculpture from West and Central Africa.

