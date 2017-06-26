Tighter and More Orderly Controls Pla...

Tighter and More Orderly Controls Placed on U.S. Refugee Numbers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NewsBlaze

One of the least reported statistics by the liberal media concerns refugee numbers coming to the U.S. The number has been cut by half during the first three months of President Donald Trump's presidency compared to the last three months of Barack Obama's presidency, according to latest Department of Homeland Security statistics. In the final months of Obama's second term, more than 25,000 refugees were admitted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... Jun 22 Michael 1
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,161 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC