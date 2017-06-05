Three importers fined for illegal haz...

Three importers fined for illegal hazardous e-waste imports

Three importers were fined a total of HK$46,000 at the Fanling Magistrates' Courts today after they were convicted for illegally imported hazardous electronic waste from Malaysia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the United Arab Emirates which contravened the Waste Disposal Ordinance. Between September and November last year, Customs and Environmental Protection Department intercep...

