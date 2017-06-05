Three importers fined for illegal hazardous e-waste imports
Three importers were fined a total of HK$46,000 at the Fanling Magistrates' Courts today after they were convicted for illegally imported hazardous electronic waste from Malaysia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the United Arab Emirates which contravened the Waste Disposal Ordinance. Between September and November last year, Customs and Environmental Protection Department intercep... Three importers were fined a total of HK$46,000 at the Fanling Magistrates' Courts today after they were convicted for illegally imported hazardous electronic waste from Malaysia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the United Arab Emirates which contravened the Waste Disposal Ordinance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC