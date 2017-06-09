The Plight of the "Other": Immigrants...

The Plight of the "Other": Immigrants and Refugees in America's Heartland

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Counterpunch

Amy Rowell is the Director of World Relief for the Quad Cities . The agency Rowell runs is headquartered in Moline and receives much of its funding through the United States Refugee Admissions Program .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,703,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC