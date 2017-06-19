Tens of thousands have fled violence ...

Tens of thousands have fled violence in Congo Republic

Saturday Read more: Reuters

More than 80,000 people have fled their homes in Pool province surrounding Congo Republic's capital since the government began a military operation there last year, a joint U.N. and government statement said. The campaign, involving occasional aerial bombardments, aims to curb what the government says is a resurgent rebellion led by Pastor Ntumi, an enemy of President Denis Sassou Nguesso from the oil-rich country's 1997 civil war.

Chicago, IL

