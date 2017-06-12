Survivors relive horror of decapitation, horror

PIC: A mother checks the foot of her child as she waits for a daily food ration at a camp for IDPs fleeing the conflict in the Kasai Province in Kikwit, DR Congo. "Some people have even eaten sand to try and prevent starvation," says Paulin Kiyankayi, a grim-faced doctor at Kikwit general hospital in DR Congo.

