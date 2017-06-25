South Africa pledges support to Kabila

International Relations and Co-operation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has pledged South Africa's support to government leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo as the central African country is going through its "political transition". There were no signs that South Africa was planning to pressure the country into holding the elections that would mark the end of President Joseph Kabila's final term in office and that were due in December already.

