South Africa pledges support to Kabila
International Relations and Co-operation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has pledged South Africa's support to government leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo as the central African country is going through its "political transition". There were no signs that South Africa was planning to pressure the country into holding the elections that would mark the end of President Joseph Kabila's final term in office and that were due in December already.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail & Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des...
|Jun 22
|Michael
|1
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC