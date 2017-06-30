Review: Alain Mabanckou's "Black Moses"

Review: Alain Mabanckou's "Black Moses"

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Counterpunch

Marcus Garvey was known as the Negro Moses because of his plans to take African-Americans back to Africa. Garvey's life and his attempts to start a shipping line to repatriate American Negroes is a sad story of hopes squashed because of Garvey's limited skills for implementing his plan-plus the harassment by American officials who feared the rise of demigod who would unsettle the black population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... Jun 28 True Christian wi... 2
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,063 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC