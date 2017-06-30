Review: Alain Mabanckou's "Black Moses"

Marcus Garvey was known as the Negro Moses because of his plans to take African-Americans back to Africa. Garvey's life and his attempts to start a shipping line to repatriate American Negroes is a sad story of hopes squashed because of Garvey's limited skills for implementing his plan-plus the harassment by American officials who feared the rise of demigod who would unsettle the black population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.