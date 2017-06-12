Refugees in Utah celebrate graduation...

Refugees in Utah celebrate graduation years after escaping violence at home

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Eric Mugisha, center, who emigrated to Utah from Rwanda, soaks up the applause as he and 13 other graduates are being recognized for earning their high school diplomas. Catholic Community Services of Utah held a party for 14 refugee foster care teens who graduated this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,997 • Total comments across all topics: 281,722,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC