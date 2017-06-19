Raped then Rejected, Stigma Drives Former Girl Soldiers Back into Congo's Militias

Stigma and rejection from their communities after returning home from armed groups are driving former girl soldiers in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo back into the militias, where they are prey to violence and sexual abuse, a charity said this week. For many girls in the conflict-ravaged east of the country, the pain of being spurned by their families and friends as survivors of rape was worse than the violence itself, according to a report by Britain-based Child Soldiers International .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.