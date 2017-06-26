Press Releases: Key Outcomes of U.S. ...

Press Releases: Key Outcomes of U.S. Priorities at the UN Human Rights Council's 35th Session

At the 35th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva from June 6-23, U.S. leadership proved critical to shaping the international response to urgent human rights situations. U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Nikki Haley attended the opening of the session and confirmed the U.S. commitment to human rights while reinvigorating discussions on reform of the HRC.



