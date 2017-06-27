OR Tambo management to intensify measure to airport follow home robberies
Johannesburg - "We will not hesitate to take decisive action when we identify any person helping criminals, irrespective of whether these spotters are employed by Airports Company South Africa or one of the many service providers operating at the airport." These were the words of Leigh Gunkel-Keuler spokesperson of OR Tambo International Airport following recent 'airport spotters' reports and 'follow-home' robberies that have caused an uproar in the country.
