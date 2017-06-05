Oil production stages unlikely comeba...

Oil production stages unlikely comeback in Congo Republic

BRAZZAVILLE/DAKAR, June 8 As low oil prices hit economies across Africa, one unlikely country is boosting output and attracting major investment that could make it one of the continent's largest producers by next year. Congo Republic, whose oil sector was ravaged by a dip in prices and production since 2014, has been rejuvenated by new projects scheduled to boost output by 25 percent to 350,000 barrels per day next year and help an ailing economy hobbled by huge debt, civil unrest and deep-rooted corruption.

