No aid for Kasa crisis victims in the DRC

As the World commemorates the International Day for Refugees, the Norwegian Refugee Council is calling attention to the millions of people affected by the crisis in Kasai region in the Democratic Republic of Congo . In a statement released Tuesday by the agency, over 1.3 million people have been displaced by an outbreak in violence in DR Congo's Kasa region since August 2016.

Chicago, IL

