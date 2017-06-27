Nigeria: Nigeria Extractive Industry ...

Nigeria: Nigeria Extractive Industry Revenue Disclosure Hits U.S.$500 Billion

Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Nigerian extractive industry has so far disclosed $500 billion to the Federal Government since the inception of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative . EITI, which made this known in its 2017 progress report released recently, said member countries have made contributions of over $2.3 trillion in revenue from the extractive sector to their various governments.

Chicago, IL

