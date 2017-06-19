Next 25 Articles
The number of refugees who entered the U.S. during President Trump's first three months compared to the last months of President Obama's term was cut nearly in half, according to statistics released Friday by the Department of Homeland Security. According to the statistics, a total of 13,000 refugees were admitted to the U.S. in the past three months, compared to 25,000 under Obama, The Los Angeles Times reported.
