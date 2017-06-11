News Analysis: South Sudan refugee in...

News Analysis: South Sudan refugee influx forces rethink of Uganda's policy

2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The influx of South Sudan refugees in Uganda is forcing the government here and international partners to re-think what has been called one of the world's most favorable refugee policies. According to the policy, once one gains refugee status in Uganda, they are given a plot of land in a refugee settlement on which they can build their shelter and do crop farming.

Chicago, IL

