Monument Update on Litigation

Monument Mining Limited reports that the Company filed a claim in the Kuantan High Court, Pahang Malaysia, seeking among others for the return of all issued shares of Selinsing Mining Sdn Bhd to Monument's wholly owned subsidiary Able Return Sdn Bhd , by virtue of Clause 2.2 of the "Able/Selinsing Purchase and Sale Agreement" dated May 31, 2007 for the acquisition of the Selinsing Gold Project that was closed in June, 2007. After removing the assets from SMSB and leaving SMSB as a wholly owned "shell company" held in Trust for Monument and/or its wholly owned subsidiary Able, the ownership of SMSB has since been transferred to Kesit Pty.

