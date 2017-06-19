Jack Abramoff registers as a foreign ...

Jack Abramoff registers as a foreign agent

Former lobbyist Jack Abramoff retroactively registered with the Justice Department as a foreign agent for work he did last year involving the Republic of Congo. At the behest of a European man, Abramoff attempted to set up a meeting between then-President-elect Trump and Congo's president, Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Chicago, IL

