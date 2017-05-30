'India continues to record high child...

'India continues to record high child mortality rate due to diarrhoea'

LONDON: India continues to record one of the world's highest rate of child mortality due to diarrhoea with more than 100,000 under-five deaths reported on account of it in 2015, a new study has found. The highest rates of under-five mortality due to diarrhoea were in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia , with India and Nigeria combined registering 42 per cent of the 499,000 global under-five deaths due to diarrhoea in 2015, according to medical journal 'Lancet'.

Chicago, IL

