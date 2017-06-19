Hundreds of Catholic institutions clo...

Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or destroyed in Congo violence

1 hr ago Read more: Catholic World News

Violence in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has claimed 3,383 lives since last October, according to the apostolic nuncio. Five seminaries, 60 parishes, 34 religious houses, and 141 Catholic schools have been closed or damaged, Archbishop Luis Mariano Montemayor told the Fides news agency.

Chicago, IL

