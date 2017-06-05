Hong Kong ivory ban could hurt Africa's elephants before it helps them
Hong Kong's approval of a ban on ivory sales could stem ivory trade in Asia, but acquiescing to traders' demands for compensation could spur more elephant poaching in Africa. Manager of Garamba National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Erik Mararv , and former Wildlife Crime Investigator with the Zambian Wildlife Authority Investigations and Intelligence Unit Josias Mungabwa hold placards during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC