Golden Movie Awards 2017 full nominations released

NMJ Ghana, organisers of the Golden Movie Awards Africa , have announced nominees for the 2017 edition of the awards at an event held at the Ibis Styles Hotel in Accra last Thursday June 22nd 2017. In an address before the announcement of the list, the Director of the Golden Movie Awards Africa, Mimi Andani commended the jury led by Ghanaian veteran actress Grace Omaboe for a great work done.

