Foreign Minister Gabriel on the UN Solidarity Summit on Refugees in Uganda

Foreign Minister Gabriel issued the following statement in Berlin today on the occasion of the Uganda Solidarity Summit on Refugees, which is taking place in Kampala today and tomorrow: "The civil war in South Sudan has forced a large part of the population to flee their homes. Around 1.9 million South Sudanese people have fled to the neighbouring countries of Uganda, the Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, the Congo and the Central African Republic.

