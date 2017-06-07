Ebola epidemic in Congo under control, official says

Health officials in the Democratic Republic of the Congo said the Ebola outbreak in the African nation has been "brought under control" as the country has not recorded a new case of the virus in the last 21 days. "At this stage, we can say that the spread of the epidemic has been brought under control and that's thanks to the quality of national and international experts dispatched to the zone," Congolese Health Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga told Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.