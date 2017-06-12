DR Congo: UN should investigate Kasai...

DR Congo: UN should investigate Kasai violence

Read more: Amnesty International

The United Nations Human Rights Council should urgently establish a commission of inquiry into the situation in the central Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of Congo , a coalition of 262 Congolese and 9 international nongovernmental organizations said today . The 35th session of the Human Rights Council begins June 6, 2017, in Geneva.

Chicago, IL

