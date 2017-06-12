DR Congo: UN peacekeeping chief expresses solidarity with people of troubled Kasai region
Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, visited Kananga Kasai Central, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Photo MONUSCO/Biliaminou Alao 16 June 2017 – As part of his five-day visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo , the top United Nations peacekeeping official visited the vast country's troubled Kasai region and expressed "deep concern" about the ongoing violence there.
