DR Congo: UN peacekeeping chief expresses solidarity with people of troubled Kasai region

Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, visited Kananga Kasai Central, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Photo MONUSCO/Biliaminou Alao 16 June 2017 – As part of his five-day visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo , the top United Nations peacekeeping official visited the vast country's troubled Kasai region and expressed "deep concern" about the ongoing violence there.

