Diverted funds puts soldiers at risk

23 hrs ago

Let down: Like the South African troops killed in the Central African Republic in 2013, the country's peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are underequipped. South Africa's peacekeepers are being short-changed - and potentially put at risk - by an arrangement that channels vital peacekeeping funds away from the military to the treasury.

Chicago, IL

