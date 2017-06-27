Democratic Republic of the Congo: Who...

Democratic Republic of the Congo: Who Afro Outbreaks and other...

Democratic Republic of the Congo: WHO AFRO Outbreaks and other Emergencies, Week 25: 17 - 23 June 2017 Data as reported ... Overview This weekly bulletin focuses on selected acute public health emergencies occurring in the WHO African region. WHO AFRO is currently monitoring 40 events: three Grade 3, seven Grade 2, five Grade 1, and twenty five ungraded events.

