Deadline set for Canada to improve national park in Alberta or risk losing UN heritage status

15 hrs ago

Canada has eight months to put forward a detailed plan to improve the health of its largest national park or risk having the United Nations add it to a list of world heritage sites considered to be in danger. Wood Buffalo National Park in northern Alberta and the Northwest Territories, has been a world heritage site since 1983.

