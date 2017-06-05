Dangote increases capacity by 1.5mmt in Congo
DANGOTE CEMENT Plc has further increased its production capacity across Africa through the addition of 1.5 million metric tonnes per annum in the Republic of Congo. The just completed new manufacturing plant is located at Mfila, outskirt of Brazzaville.
