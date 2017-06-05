Dalkom and Intelsat to Expand Broadba...

Dalkom and Intelsat to Expand Broadband, Media Options for Customers in Africa, Middle East

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Under a multi-year agreement, Dalkom, a privately owned operator based in Somalia, will incorporate Ku-band satellite services provided by Intelsat 17 to extend services currently delivered by its fiber network. This includes expanding broadband enterprise networks into countries such as South Sudan and Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as the Middle East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,639,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC