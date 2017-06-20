Congolese Militia Is Accused of Atrocities

The top United Nations human rights official on Tuesday accused a militia linked to the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo of atrocities, including mass killings, pregnant women cut open and infants hacked with machetes. The Bana Mura militia "have in the past two months shot dead, hacked or burned to death and mutilated hundreds of villagers, as well as destroying entire villages" in the central KasaA region, the official, Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

