Congo to withdraw UN peacekeepers accused of misconduct

More than 600 troops from Congo Republic serving as UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic will be returning home following allegations of sex abuse and other misconduct, UN officials said. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will announce the withdrawal today during a news conference at the United Nations, officials told AFP.

Chicago, IL

