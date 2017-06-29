Congo skips independence day parade f...

Congo skips independence day parade for security reasons

Read more: Reuters

Democratic Republic of Congo will not hold its annual independence day military parade on Friday because of security concerns, an adviser to President Joseph Kabila said on Thursday. Congo's independence day parades, held each of the last three years, are usually festive events that mark the end of Belgian colonial rule in 1960 and have been used to show off the Central African country's latest arms acquisitions.

Chicago, IL

