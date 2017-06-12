Congo opposition leader to return hom...

Congo opposition leader to return home to seek presidency

22 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Congolese opposition leader, Moise Katumbi, speaks during a press conference held at his lawyer's office in Paris, France, Friday, June 16, 2017. Katumbi, said in Paris on Friday that he will return imminently to run against Kabila for president.

