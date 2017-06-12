Congo-Kinshasa: Unrest in Kasai Provi...

Congo-Kinshasa: Unrest in Kasai Province Puts Question Mark Over Elections

1 hr ago

The European Parliament says that ongoing violence in DR Congo's central Kasai region risks undermining the timing of upcoming elections. On Wednesday, the EU joined calls by the UN for an urgent inquiry into serious rights abuses in the province.

Chicago, IL

