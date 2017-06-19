Congo-Kinshasa: UN Probes Abuses in Kasai Provinces
The United Nations today opened an international investigation into alleged killings, mutilations and destruction of entire villages in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's restive Kasai provinces. The UN Human Rights Council, comprised of 47 countries, adopted the resolution by consensus during a meeting earlier today in Geneva.
