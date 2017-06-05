Congo-Kinshasa: International Community Must Ensure 'Endemic'...

Voicing concern over lack of progress on the part of Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to undertake credible investigations into widespread allegations of rights violations and abuses in the Kasai Central and Kasai Oriental provinces, the top United Nations human rights official today called for setting up of an international investigation mechanism to look into the situation. "The crimes committed in the Kasais appear to be of such gravity that they must be of concern to the international community as a whole, and in particular the Human Rights Council," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, urged the Council today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.