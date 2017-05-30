Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo - EU, U.S. S...

Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo - EU, U.S. Sanction Top Officials

Friday Jun 2

The United States on June 1, 2017, imposed targeted sanctions against the personal military chief of staff of President Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Human Rights Watch said today. The US also imposed sanctions on a resort the adviser owns outside the capital, Kinshasa.

