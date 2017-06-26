Congo finds 10 more mass graves in in...

Congo finds 10 more mass graves in insurgency-hit Kasai region

Read more: The Star Online

Congolese authorities have identified 10 more mass graves in a region where the military and militia fighters accuse each other of summary executions and burials. The 10 new graves announced by the military on Monday bring to 52 the total number of such sites found in the Kasai region since the start of an insurrection last August by the Kamuina Nsapu militia which wants the withdrawal of military forces from the area.

Chicago, IL

