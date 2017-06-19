Congo-Brazzaville: Something is Happening in Brazzaville
On 11 June, citizens in the Republic of Congo lost access to the internet. President Denis Sassou Nguesso, in power for all but five years since 1979, blamed "technical difficulties".
