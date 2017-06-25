.com | Six killed in fresh clashes in eastern DRC
Fresh clashes on Saturday between government troops and a militia in Nord-Kivu province in the troubled east of Democratic Republic of Congo have left two soldiers and four fighters dead, the army said. The army's position in Kaseghe was attacked around dawn "by the Mai Mai which caused the death of two soldiers from FARDC and four militiamen," said lieutenant Jules Tshikudi, an army spokesperson in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des...
|Jun 22
|Michael
|1
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC