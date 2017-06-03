.com | Kabila says he never 'promised' to hold elections in DRC

.com | Kabila says he never 'promised...

Congolese President Joseph Kabila on Saturday said he had never "promised anything" about whether to hold elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo, seeming to back away from a deal to hold a vote this year. "I have not promised anything at all," Kabila told the German weekly Der Spiegel in a rare media interview.

Chicago, IL

