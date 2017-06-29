.com | Eviction of homeless immigrants in Cape Town building was without court order
About 20 homeless people - mostly immigrants from the Democratic Republic of the Congo - who were living in the disused former Ivory Room and Madame Zingara buildings on Loop Street, Cape Town, were kicked out by the Central City Improvement District on Tuesday without a court order. GroundUp reports that the CCID and Councillor Dave Bryant of Ward 115 said that the building owner was complying with orders from the city's Problem Buildings Unit to secure the premises.
